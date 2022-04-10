Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warmer temps on the way

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, April 9, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 6 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large, rainy, and snowy low pressure system in the Great Lakes will keep directing brisk, cool, and dry west breezes across the Cape Fear Region through the rest of the weekend. Though batches of disorganized clouds and perhaps even a rogue sprinkle may occasionally be able to rotate down to this southern latitude, mostly sun and stars mark the forecast into tomorrow. Temperatures are operating below April norms with this weather pattern: expect highs in the crisp 60s again Sunday and chilly lows within a few degrees of 40 waking up Sunday morning.

Peek at a warmup for next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to Easter time with a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

