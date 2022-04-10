First Alert Forecast: warmer temps on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large, rainy, and snowy low pressure system in the Great Lakes will keep directing brisk, cool, and dry west breezes across the Cape Fear Region through the rest of the weekend. Though batches of disorganized clouds and perhaps even a rogue sprinkle may occasionally be able to rotate down to this southern latitude, mostly sun and stars mark the forecast into tomorrow. Temperatures are operating below April norms with this weather pattern: expect highs in the crisp 60s again Sunday and chilly lows within a few degrees of 40 waking up Sunday morning.

