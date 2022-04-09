Wilmington man in Ukraine helping with humanitarian efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Randy Sturgill has been watching the events in Ukraine unfold on television from his home here in Wilmington. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sturgill felt the need to help in some capacity.

“You know, I watched those initial broadcasts on television and said, ‘You know, God, I’ve got to do something,’” Sturgill said.

He began volunteering to pack shipping containers that Moto Leader Global and CIL Capital were sending to Ukraine, until he felt the need to do something more.

Sturgill has been in Ukraine for about a week now, and says he has a better feeling being over there and doing more hands-on work to help the people in Ukraine.

“I see something new every day; I see a little bit deeper into the process,” Sturgill said. “Something that took place at the border, that was astounding was the number of vehicles, and trucks and cars that had some type of humanitarian stickers on them from from all over Europe. And, you know, people just coming in, just just like us, wanting to — wanting to help.”

Sturgill says he has felt safe for the most part since arriving in Ukraine, only hearing one siren in the distance.

“It’s like you get a feeling from the people here, you see their concern, and it kind of wears off on you. Like, there isn’t a concern, everyone goes about their life in a normal fashion.”

And it’s the people that have amazed him the most — there’s one interaction he won’t ever forget.

“We were giving her this bag of necessities, and the lady was reaching down into her pocket to pull out money to pay. And they said, ‘no, no, this is for you. This is free.’ [She said] ‘No, no, I’ve got to pay.’ And so you know, it was like a proud people. You know, they didn’t want this handout, and this lady, I think, is an example of how people are here,” Sturgill said. “They’re determined that this big Russian bear to the north is not going to harm or, you know, they’re not going to lay down and let this bear run over them. They’re going to fight to the last man.”

The most needed items right now are non-perishable foods.

Randy is currently in the western part of the country but will start traveling east over the next few days. He says as he interacts with more people throughout the country he will understand what more of their needs are.

Randy says the people he comes in contact with are amazed by the support from the United States and other European countries.

“I would show him a picture of the front of my house flying the Ukrainian flag there beside the American flag. And it just, you know, they’re like, overwhelmed that all of that is taking place in America. So, warm feeling for me, to see this warmth coming from them and being so appreciative,” Sturgill said. “People that are just so incredible.”

Randy also wanted to share with people who are donating items from southeast North Carolina: “I want to share and let people know, just like so many folks are concerned that their donation is not going to where it should be. I can tell the folks of southeastern North Carolina, their donation of material aid to these folks is is 100% going to the people.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.