Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia

Nina Richardson-Cannon,74, was last seen on I-40 traveling eastbound in Catawba County near the Iredell County line.(NCDPS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A silver alert has been issued for a woman missing from Catawba County.

Nina Richardson-Cannon,74, was last seen on I-40 traveling eastbound in Catawba County near the Iredell County line. She is driving a brown 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license plate number HCB7606.

Cannon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She has white, medium-length hair and blue eyes and is about 5′2″. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, striped shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees her should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112.

