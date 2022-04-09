REO Speedwagon plays to a packed venue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a packed show tonight at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington for the Azalea Festival with REO Speedwagon performing.

Once REO came onto the stage the fans began to roar. Even though the show started an hour late, they were excited and happy to be there.

The band kicked off the show with their iconic songs and the music could be heard blocks away.

The chart-topping rockers led by singer Kevin Cronin performed some of their biggest hits including “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling” to festival goers.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.