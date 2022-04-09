Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pair arrested in possession of drugs, stolen vehicles and neglected animals, police say

Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated...
Deputies in Florida arrested two people and recovered stolen vehicles, drugs and mistreated animals.(Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a tip led them to help rescue several neglected animals along with the arrest of two people.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in Apopka found 10 guns, one of which was stolen, over a pound of marijuana, three stolen vehicles, and 17 animals that were being mistreated when checking out a recent drug tip.

After following up on a drug tip, TAC deputies in Apopka found 10 guns (one of which was stolen), over a pound of...

Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, April 8, 2022

Deputies took two people into custody. The items and animals were recovered, according to police.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the identification of the two arrested.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound
Dr. Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson make their first appearance in court. (Source: WECT)
Former doctor who ran ‘pill mill’ in Columbus Co. heading to prison
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Developers expect to break ground in the fall, and have the hotel up and running by the spring...
New hotel coming to Wilmington International Airport
The proposed development would bring over 500 units to the Hampstead community.
Residents express concern with proposed Hampstead development

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
The immediate aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Aftermath from Russian missile strike at Ukraine train station
FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
2019 Azalea Festival Parade
Road closures for the weekend’s Azalea Festival events
CNN examines the aftermath of the destruction caused in northern Ukraine.
A close look at Russia's brutal attack in northern Ukraine