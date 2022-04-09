Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hundreds come out for UNCW’s annual ‘Harry’s Game”

Coach Aidan Heaney's son, Harry.
Coach Aidan Heaney's son, Harry.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It wasn’t a typical matchup for the UNCW men’s soccer team on Saturday night.

It was their annual event called ‘Harry’s Game’.

The game is named in honor of Head Coach Aidan Heaney’s son Harry, who was born with down syndrome.

“It touches the heart strings really,” said Coach Heaney. “It gives you an idea of the people in this community. I don’t think they’re coming out for Aidan Heaney, I think they’re coming out for the community.”

The event was first started in 2013, a year after Harry was born.

Before Saturday night’s game, both UNCW and High Point players took part in a kid’s soccer clinic. The goal this event is to raise awareness for kids with challenges, and make them feel included in everyday life.

“You see out here, they’re having a good time like everybody else,” Coach Heaney said. “They’re trying to play soccer and have fun, and they’re no different from you or I.”

After taking a pause the last two years, the event came back stronger than ever. Hundreds of parents brought their kids out to spend some time with the players.

“It’s really awesome that we are able to come out here and get to meet them, get to know them, and see how they can interact with everyone else as well,” said UNCW Junior Striker Parker Norris.

The opposing team High Point’s Coach, Zach Haines, spent time previously on Coach Heaney’s staff at UNCW. He says, this event came full circle for him.

“It’s Harry, and Coach Heaney, and his family, they’re an extension of my family,” said Coach Haines. “I came down in 2012 and Harry was born a couple of months later, I’ve watched him grow up.”

It wasn’t about competition or being rivals on Saturday, it was about supporting a cause close to home.

“Whether we win or lose, we’re winners today,” Coach Heaney said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound
The proposed development would bring over 500 units to the Hampstead community.
Residents express concern with proposed Hampstead development
Dr. Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson make their first appearance in court. (Source: WECT)
Former doctor who ran ‘pill mill’ in Columbus Co. heading to prison
2019 Azalea Festival Parade
Road closures for the weekend’s Azalea Festival events
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Nina Richardson-Cannon,74, was last seen on I-40 traveling eastbound in Catawba County near the...
Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia
2019 Azalea Festival Parade
Road closures for the weekend’s Azalea Festival events
REO Speedwagon rocks out at Live Oak Pavilion
REO Speedwagon rocks out at Live Oak Pavilion
Local volunteer helps with humanitarian efforts, reports back from Ukraine
Local volunteer helps with humanitarian efforts, reports back from Ukraine