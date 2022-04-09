Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cool finish to Azalea Festival

Your First Alert Forecast from early Sat., Apr. 9, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large, rainy, and snowy low pressure system in the Great Lakes will direct brisk, cool, and dry west breezes across the Cape Fear Region this weekend. Though batches of disorganized clouds and perhaps even a rogue sprinkle may occasionally be able to rotate down to this southern latitude, most of the days and nights will be filled with sun and stars. Temperatures will operate below April norms with this weather pattern: expect highs in the crisp 60s Saturday and Sunday and chilly lows within a few degrees of 40 Saturday night.

Peek at a warmup for next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook to Easter time with a full ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound
Dr. Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson make their first appearance in court. (Source: WECT)
Former doctor who ran ‘pill mill’ in Columbus Co. heading to prison
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Developers expect to break ground in the fall, and have the hotel up and running by the spring...
New hotel coming to Wilmington International Airport
The proposed development would bring over 500 units to the Hampstead community.
Residents express concern with proposed Hampstead development

Latest News

A cool and breezy Saturday ahead
First Alert Forecast: a chilly trend toward the weekend
A cool and breezy Saturday ahead
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Apr. 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 8, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 8, 2022
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: warm winds to turn chillier soon