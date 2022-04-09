First Alert Forecast: cool finish to Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large, rainy, and snowy low pressure system in the Great Lakes will direct brisk, cool, and dry west breezes across the Cape Fear Region this weekend. Though batches of disorganized clouds and perhaps even a rogue sprinkle may occasionally be able to rotate down to this southern latitude, most of the days and nights will be filled with sun and stars. Temperatures will operate below April norms with this weather pattern: expect highs in the crisp 60s Saturday and Sunday and chilly lows within a few degrees of 40 Saturday night.

