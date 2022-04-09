2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Senior Connect
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(Gray News) - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time.

The actress made the announcement in her newsletter Friday night along with a video post on Twitter.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in the video. “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

According to People, Lopez’s message included a clip of her admiring a large, green diamond on a silver band on her ring finger. The image was also shared by her sister on social media.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly called off a previous engagement back in 2004.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

