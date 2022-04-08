YWCA Lower Cape Fear to hold community health summit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear Health Summit is bringing a diverse group of community members and health professionals together to share knowledge and strategies for building healthy communities. Attendees can also earn Continuing Education Units credit.

Health Summit - Empowering and Building Healthier Communities will be held in collaboration with UnitedHealthcare on Thursday, May 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register online at the event page.

“Participants will be engaged and inspired, share ideas and learn ways to improve their health and minimize the impact of the health inequities,” writes the YWCA in a release.

Attendees can expect to see topics such as food and nutrition, the importance of social economies and affordable housing.

“Featured speakers include Margaret Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA USA, Tanya Blackmon, President, Auspen Consulting, and Victor Armstrong, Chief Health Equity Officer, NC Department of Health & Human Services,” writes the YWCA.

