In settlement with DAQ, Chemours agrees to further limit GenX emissions, conduct more testing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - In a settlement with the NC DEQ’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) announced April 5, 2022, Chemours is required to further limit GenX emissions, conduct additional testing, and pay a $305,000 penalty.

The agreement requires a reduction in emissions to no more than an average of one pound per month between may and September 2022. Under the current air permit, Chemours’ facility-wide emissions are limited to 23.027 pounds per year. This limit equates to a 99% reduction from GenX emissions in 2017.

Chemours is required to take further action to reduce emissions by installing new emission control equipment and conduct monthly stack testing of the Carbon Adsorber Unit.

The penalty of $305,000 arose from noncompliance by Chemours from March through September 2021 where it exceeded its GenX emissions over a rolling 12-month period.

If Chemours violates this agreement, it will face additional fines of $125,000 per violation.

WECT reached out to Chemours and the NC DEQ for comment. A Chemours spokesperson released the following statement:

Our Fayetteville Works site had a temporary increase in HFPO-DA air emissions early in 2021 from one of our site’s carbon adsorption units. The issue was quickly resolved and after the carbon was replaced in this unit, the emissions returned to their usual low levels. However, the data results from that one emissions sampling caused an exceedance of the site’s calculated 12-month rolling air emission allowance for HFPO-Dimer Acid in accordance with our Title V air permit. Chemours responded proactively by contacting DEQ regarding the upset condition, took immediate corrective action that included changing out the carbon in the related carbon bed and discussed additional longer term improvements with the agency. Chemours has agreed to pay the $305,000 civil penalty assessed by the agency, and will also dismiss its administrative appeal of the Notice of Violation. NCDEQ has agreed to not issue additional NOVs related to the rolling calculation for the remainder of the 12-month period as long as agreed-to-emission limits are met. Chemours continues to make progress on all requirements of the Consent Order agreement with NCDEQ and Cape Fear River Watch, and remains committed to being a leader in reducing PFAS emissions.

See below for the full settlement agreement.

