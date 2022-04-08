Run Sunset Beach half marathon, 5K, or one-mile race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Race Productions is hosting a half marathon, 5K, and one-mile race at Sunset Beach for the Run Sunset Beach event on Saturday, April 30.

Events begin in waterfront park with the 5K and half marathon taking in a sunrise over the ocean after crossing the intracoastal waterway bridge onto the island.

Half marathon runners will run around the entire island and three of the mainland golf courses. The 5K race will take runners through a scenic course and the one-mile fun run is three laps around the park.

Registering for the race can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.