Run Sunset Beach half marathon, 5K, or one-mile race

Events begin in waterfront park with the 5K and half marathon taking in a sunrise over the ocean after crossing the intracoastal waterway bridge onto the island.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Race Productions is hosting a half marathon, 5K, and one-mile race at Sunset Beach for the Run Sunset Beach event on Saturday, April 30.

Half marathon runners will run around the entire island and three of the mainland golf courses. The 5K race will take runners through a scenic course and the one-mile fun run is three laps around the park.

Registering for the race can be found here.

