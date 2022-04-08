Residents express concern with proposed Hampstead development

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Developers are proposing over 500 units, including single-family homes, townhomes, and a business and medical park in the Hampstead area.

At the Pender County Planning Board Meeting on Tuesday night, developers proposed removing 29 acres from their original plans, but that still didn’t impress the board or community members.

“As a small community, as we are, to be able to make our point and have them actually table it, it seemed like a success for us,” said Hampstead resident Becky Maness.

The Wyndwater development is proposed on the old golf course between Topsail Plantation and Topsail Greens, an area that for years, neighbors have enjoyed as a green space.

“My kids played out here in the evenings,” Mannes said. “We walk back here, my dogs — several homeowners and dogs — walk back here.”

Planning board staff member Travis Henley said the developers were sent back to the drawing board by board members because of wastewater and water concerns.

Community members say they aren’t ready for more neighbors.

“This will literally separate our entire community, one side from the other,” said Mannes. “We’ll be totally separated.”

WECT reached out to the developers, but didn’t hear back.

The planning board will revisit these development plans at its next meeting on May 4th.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.