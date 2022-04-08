Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC Pandemic Operations Team welcomes epidemiologist

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Team hired epidemiologist Ian Appling to monitor local disease trends.

“Ian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the public health world that will be critical in helping us navigate where things stand now with COVID and any future community or global outbreaks,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell in a release.

Appling brings his experience working as an epidemiologist with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and with a women’s health clinic in India. The county hired Appling to help the county better navigate current and future diseases.

Vaccines continue to be available at the Pandemic Operations Center via appointment or walk-in. You can learn more on the NHC website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound
Dr. Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson make their first appearance in court. (Source: WECT)
Former doctor who ran ‘pill mill’ in Columbus Co. heading to prison
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Developers expect to break ground in the fall, and have the hotel up and running by the spring...
New hotel coming to Wilmington International Airport
The proposed development would bring over 500 units to the Hampstead community.
Residents express concern with proposed Hampstead development

Latest News

COVID-19 in NC: Fewer than 1,000 new cases mark final daily update from NCDHHS
"Operation Going Home means families displaced by mold issues will be able to go home soon
"Operation Going Home means families displaced by mold issues will be able to go home soon
Brunswick County Health Services is offering two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month...
Brunswick Co. offering two vaccination clinics in April
Andy Estal, pictured on the right, died of colon cancer on April 27, 2021
Husband honors spouse who died from colon cancer by raising awareness