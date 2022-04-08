NHC Pandemic Operations Team welcomes epidemiologist

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Team hired epidemiologist Ian Appling to monitor local disease trends.

“Ian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the public health world that will be critical in helping us navigate where things stand now with COVID and any future community or global outbreaks,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell in a release.

Appling brings his experience working as an epidemiologist with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and with a women’s health clinic in India. The county hired Appling to help the county better navigate current and future diseases.

Vaccines continue to be available at the Pandemic Operations Center via appointment or walk-in. You can learn more on the NHC website.

