Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds

Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that life expectancy in the U.S. has continued to drop since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute analyzed data from several statistical agencies and found that in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.

Previously, a similar study found life expectancy dipped by almost two years in 2020.

In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy overall didn’t change much. But more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID in the past two years.

Researchers from this most recent study also found life expectancy is more than five years less in the U.S. compared to other similar nations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound
Dr. Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson make their first appearance in court. (Source: WECT)
Former doctor who ran ‘pill mill’ in Columbus Co. heading to prison
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Developers expect to break ground in the fall, and have the hotel up and running by the spring...
New hotel coming to Wilmington International Airport
The proposed development would bring over 500 units to the Hampstead community.
Residents express concern with proposed Hampstead development

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
The immediate aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Aftermath from Russian missile strike at Ukraine train station
FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on...
Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed
2019 Azalea Festival Parade
Road closures for the weekend’s Azalea Festival events
CNN examines the aftermath of the destruction caused in northern Ukraine.
A close look at Russia's brutal attack in northern Ukraine