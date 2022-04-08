Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a chilly trend toward the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 8, 2022
By Eric Davis
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday afternoon. Following a stormy spat the past couple of days, your First Alert Forecast features dry and friendly skies that will span the entirely of Azalea Festival weekend.

Westerly winds and even occasional northwesterlies will facilitated a change to cooler temperatures with area highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For the weekend days, chilly 40s early and crisp 60s late. Be alert to a few frosty pockets Saturday night for sheltered inland areas.

Early next week, southwesterly winds will help temperatures trend warmer, with another run at 80-degree highs expected by the end of next week. It might be late next week before significant shower and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast. Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

