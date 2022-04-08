First Alert Forecast: a chilly trend toward the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Friday afternoon. Following a stormy spat the past couple of days, your First Alert Forecast features dry and friendly skies that will span the entirely of Azalea Festival weekend.

Is Azalea Festival weekend winter's last gasp in SE NC? Look for lows in the 40s the next three nights, we could even see a few frosty 30s on Sunday morning. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/Slpa4QZdkZ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 8, 2022

Westerly winds and even occasional northwesterlies will facilitated a change to cooler temperatures with area highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For the weekend days, chilly 40s early and crisp 60s late. Be alert to a few frosty pockets Saturday night for sheltered inland areas.

Early next week, southwesterly winds will help temperatures trend warmer, with another run at 80-degree highs expected by the end of next week. It might be late next week before significant shower and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast. Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

