Brunswick Community College and NCWorks will host career fair on April 13

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Brunswick Community College campus will host a career fair for employers to provide unemployed individuals $12 to $39 per hour jobs. Employers attending include over forty companies that can provide careers in grocery stores, law enforcement, military and healthcare providers.

Workshops on Modern Resume Creation, Answering Tough Interview Questions and WIOA Services for Employers will be provided multiple times throughout the day. The only service that requires prior registration is the 3M Hearing Safety Certification workshop.

Additional services present at the fair are three workshops centered on special Veteran services, a “career center on wheels” for anyone searching for a justice-oriented career, job and labor market information searching, and resume and career counseling.

The fair encourages attendees to bring resumes, and are allowing copies to be printed at the event.

For more information about the event, please contact Rhonda Royster, the program coordinator, at her email here.

