Bladen County takes over inventory of East Arcadia Fire Department

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The East Arcadia Fire Department has been inactive since late last year after county commissioners received a letter saying the department was dissolving. County officials stepped in Friday, locking members of the department out of their own station.

Members of the fire department, however, say they were never sent that letter.

“The whole time we’ve only asked to be able to serve ourselves, no preferential treatment,” said Leonard Hall with the East Arcadia Fire Department. “Just let us operate as an active fire department which we should have that legal right to do.”

For the time being, county officials say the equipment inside belongs to the people within the fire district under the county’s responsibility. The district is currently covered by other local departments.

Bladen County commissioners planned to enter an agreement with East Arcadia’s fire department, giving them one year to meet state regulations before considering a new contract.

“We have a responsibility to the fire district that the assets and all inside the building belongs to the people within the fire district and it’s our responsibility to make sure that everything is intact and like it should be,” said Ray Britt, chairman of the county board of commissioners.

East Arcadia did not sign the agreement saying the department is already up to par with state regulations.

“We’ve been functioning, doing everything that we can,” Hall said. “We’ve had several new members come in and several old members that had previous firefighting experience come back and get active on the fire department.”

County leaders say they still need more time; Britt says he’s willing to work with East Arcadia’s firefighters, but hopes they will sign the agreement.

“My position and the board’s position is to make sure we have our citizens down there covered with a fire department that is ready to go and is active,” Britt said.

Meanwhile, firefighters in East Arcadia say they just want to get back to helping their neighbors.

“It’s just shameful to me how they’ve let it get to this point, that we can’t answer calls and help protect our own community,” Hall said.

The sign posted on the doors of the fire department building Friday said only Bladen County officials are permitted to enter, and said a hearing will be held on Thursday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m.

