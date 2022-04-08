Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

$294,000 raised in a day by UNCW Seahawks Give fundraiser

UNCW freshman righthander Jordan Ramsey was named Colonial Athletic Association...
UNCW freshman righthander Jordan Ramsey was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie-of-the-Week for the second time in as many weeks after helping the Seahawks to a sweep of conference rival Old Dominion over the weekend. (Source: UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of April 6, around 1,842 UNCW-affiliated donors have raised over $294,000 to support their local campus. The money secured in the annual fundraiser will go to unrestricted funds, academic areas, student organizations and sports clubs.

This marks the second highest total money raised in the college’s history, with the past two years alone accumulating more than $600,000.

Head coach swim and dive team Bobby Guntoro, reportedly moved by 147 donors who donated $20,000, is now offering 100 free swimming lessons to give back to the Wilmington community.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

User submitted photo of a multistory structure fire on Figure Eight Island
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island
Dr. Jong Whan Kim and Tammy Lynn Thompson make their first appearance in court. (Source: WECT)
Former doctor who ran ‘pill mill’ in Columbus Co. heading to prison
Edward Devenish is accused of shooting and killing his son, Justin Devenish, according to a...
BCSO arrests man for alleged murder of son in Supply
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in hospital parking lot

Latest News

Azalea Festival Parade
A look at the Azalea Festival Parade in the 1960s
Vendors include over forty companies including grocery stores, law enforcement, military and...
Brunswick Community College and NCWorks will host career fair on April 13
In settlement with DAQ, Chemours agrees to further limit GenX emissions, conduct more testing
Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in custody after sheriff’s deputies find dead man with gunshot wound
The Villages at Battleship Point
Developers for the Villages at Battleship Point still considering all options, including Leland annexation