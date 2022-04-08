$294,000 raised in a day by UNCW Seahawks Give fundraiser

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of April 6, around 1,842 UNCW-affiliated donors have raised over $294,000 to support their local campus. The money secured in the annual fundraiser will go to unrestricted funds, academic areas, student organizations and sports clubs.

This marks the second highest total money raised in the college’s history, with the past two years alone accumulating more than $600,000.

Head coach swim and dive team Bobby Guntoro, reportedly moved by 147 donors who donated $20,000, is now offering 100 free swimming lessons to give back to the Wilmington community.

