New hotel coming to Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Passengers flying in and out of Wilmington International Airport (ILM) won’t have to go far to spend the night. A luxury hotel is in the area’s future.

ILM Airport Hotel Partners is entering into a 35 year ground lease with the airport. They plan to work alongside IHG Hotels & Resorts to build a Crowne Plaza hotel at ILM Business Park.

The hotel is expected to accommodate both business and leisure travelers passing through the area, and will be the first hotel to open on airport grounds. The six-story, 150-room hotel will have 5000 feet of event space. Overall, it’s a $40 million investment.

The developers involved typically focus on projects in New York, but were intrigued by Wilmington after some recent visits to the area.

“I kept coming through this corridor and seeing more and more people were moving down here into the Carolinas. And I started to realize this is a great place. So we looked to have a hotel opportunity — that’s what we do — in hotels. And we wanted to go to some place that wanted us,” developer Andrew Weiss told WECT.

Developers say the ongoing development at the ILM Business Park, growing passenger numbers at the airport, and the proximity to downtown made this project a home run.

The hotel will also include a ground floor restaurant, and a rooftop restaurant and bar. They hope to break ground by this fall and have the hotel open by the spring of 2024.

“We’ve been working for six or seven years now to attract a hotel and restaurant to our business park,” said Airport Authority Chair Donna Girardot. “And today was a culmination of all of those efforts. So it’s a really exciting day. We not only have a hotel, but we’ve got an up end hotel. We’ve got the Crowne Plaza Hotel which is a great brand.”

The construction of the hotel will create 150 jobs, and there will be 125 permanent jobs created once construction is complete, with positions for people to run the hotel and restaurants.

