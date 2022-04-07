National Guardian ad Litem Program searches for more volunteers to help foster children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To raise awareness during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the National Guardian ad Litem Program is seeking new members willing to take the much-needed role of an adult in an assigned child or sibling group’s life.

The program provides adequate screening and training so candidates can advocate for the children placed under their supervision in both a legal and emotional capacity.

Volunteers become acquainted with the adults in the child’s life — such as family members, therapists and caseworkers — in order to provide sufficient recommendations for the child’s needs and act as a voice for the child in court.

The National Guardian ad Litem Program was present in the lives of over 600 children in Pender and New Hanover Counties throughout 2021.

“We hope for the day when our program is no longer needed, when all children are growing up in safe, secure, and supportive families, without the need for state or court intervention,” said Linda Bialaszewski, District Administrator of North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program in New Hanover and Pender Counties, in a press release. “Until that time, we will continue to invite members of our community to be a voice for neglected and abused children by becoming a Guardian ad Litem volunteer.”

To learn how to become a volunteer, visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.