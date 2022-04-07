Former doctor who ran ‘pill mill’ in Columbus Co. heading to prison

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former doctor who operated a “pill mill” in Columbus County was sentenced to 78 months in prison Thursday.

On Dec. 28, 2021, John Whan Kim, 75, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully distribute a quantity of oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, and marijuana, multiple counts of unlawful dispensation and distribution of oxycodone, distribution of marijuana and aiding and abetting.

Kim also was required to surrender all medical licenses and is prohibited from ever practicing medicine again.

“When Dr. Kim dispensed nearly 2 million doses of addictive prescription medications under the guise of a doctor’s care, it was not about the good of the community or an individual’s specific health needs – it was about his selfishness and greed,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “DEA and its law enforcement partners will continue to stem the tide against the growing opioid epidemic. Dr. Kim will now serve a lengthy sentence in federal prison.”

Officials say that after Kim was forced to resign in March of 2017 from the medical practice where he was employed due to concerns over his prescribing practices, he operated his own clinic in Tabor City from October 2017 to June 28, 2018,

“Kim unlawfully and improperly prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to ‘patients’ who paid $200 cash at each appointment,” a U.S. Department of Justice news release states. “The investigation revealed that Kim often failed to meet the basic standards of legitimate medical care. Kim wrote controlled substance prescriptions to virtually every patient he saw, often despite not having a patient’s prior medical records, not conducting a real physical examination or considering alternative treatments, and often despite having evidence of patient misuse and diversion.”

Dr. Jong Whan Kim (left) and Tammy Lynn Thompson (right) (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

In January 2018, a confidential source began making controlled purchases from Kim and Tammy Thompson, which were audio and video recorded. On June 29, 2018, search warrants were executed at Kim’s clinic and residence and Kim and Thompson were arrested.

“A medical expert who reviewed Kim’s records found no evidence that Kim was providing real medical care and concluded that Kim was merely exchanging prescriptions for money,” the news release states.

“The defendant abused his position as a doctor to illegally distribute opioids, jeopardizing the safety of the community and the school adjacent to his office,” said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “My office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement at all levels to dismantle criminal organizations that are contributing to the drug problems in eastern North Carolina.”

Thompson has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the case and is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

