Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm winds to turn chillier soon

By Gabe Ross
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The severe weather threat has come to an end over southeastern North Carolina but we could see a few more showers through 8 p.m.; otherwise, dry and friendly skies will span Azalea Festival weekend. Westerly winds and even occasional northwesterlies will facilitate a change to cooler temperatures all across the Cape Fear Region starting Thursday night. Expect a brisk 50 or so first thing Friday, blustery upper 60s for Friday afternoon, and, for the weekend days, chilly 40s early and crisp 60s late.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in hospital parking lot
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon and later died, according to WPD
NEW UPDATE: The vehicle possibly connected to a shooting has been found, police say
User submitted photo of a multistory structure fire on Figure Eight Island
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island
Deputies cleared Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus while the New Hanover County...
UPDATE: Investigators determine suspicious item in vehicle at CFCC North Campus is a film prop

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Apr. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Apr. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Apr. 7, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Apr. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from early Thu., Apr. 7, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from early Thu., Apr. 7, 2022
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County