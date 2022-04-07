First Alert Forecast: warm winds to turn chillier soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The severe weather threat has come to an end over southeastern North Carolina but we could see a few more showers through 8 p.m.; otherwise, dry and friendly skies will span Azalea Festival weekend. Westerly winds and even occasional northwesterlies will facilitate a change to cooler temperatures all across the Cape Fear Region starting Thursday night. Expect a brisk 50 or so first thing Friday, blustery upper 60s for Friday afternoon, and, for the weekend days, chilly 40s early and crisp 60s late.

Cooler and and very dry weather is expected for the rest of the Azalea Festival. Look for lows in the 40s over the weekend. A new warming trend begins next week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/eaH6oPoppZ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 7, 2022

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.