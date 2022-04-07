Senior Connect
Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support

A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.
A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama community is rallying behind a man whose property was severely damaged by Tuesday’s storms.

A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn’s home in Wetumpka the same day his wife was taken off of life support at a hospital in Birmingham, WSFA reports.

The retired veteran’s wife, Glenda, fell down the stairs and broke her neck two weeks ago, severing her spinal cord. Eventually, doctors told him there was nothing else they could do for his wife, and the decision was made to take her off life support.

Senn said his wife has not yet passed away but will spend her remaining days off life support at a care facility.

“They are going to put her in a room until she passes away,” Frank Senn said. “They are going to keep her comfortable.”

Less than 24 hours after Senn’s property was hit by severe weather, there was an outpouring of support for him and his family.

“There were vehicles lined up with folks coming to help,” Frank’s elder son Jon Senn said. “The love and outpouring of support that’s come out to help my father and our ranch farm has been amazing.”

Volunteers, churches and tree removal companies reached out to the Senns. Mike’s Tree Service in Elmore County spent the better part of Wednesday cutting and hauling away trees. The company plans to spend several more days on the property to complete the job.

“We came out, cut down probably six or seven trees so far. Going to come back tomorrow. Still got about probably two days’ worth of work,” David Stafford with Mike’s Tree Service said. “We all pray that everything works out.”

“I tried to feed them earlier, and they said they didn’t come out here for food, they didn’t come for drink, they didn’t come for money. They come to help a neighbor,” Jon Senn said.

Frank Senn was not able to be at his home the day after the storm. He was in Birmingham, spending every last minute he can with his wife.

“He was going to come down here and look, but he had to get up there with my mama,” Jon Senn said.

Glenda and Frank Senn have been married over 40 years.
Glenda and Frank Senn have been married over 40 years.(Source: Jon Senn)

Clearing up the debris helped uncover memories of Glenda. Jon Senn found a rocking chair of his mother’s from when she was a child.

“I climbed up there and I got my mama’s rocking chair,” Jon Senn said, pointing to the barn. “I ain’t about to lose that.”

The pieces left behind are memories the family said they will hold even closer to their hearts now.

Frank Senn is a retired veteran. He and his wife have been married for over 40 years.

The family is accepting financial contributions through the Cash App account $rangerfarms. The family said funds will go to support other veterans in the area who need help.

