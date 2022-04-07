Carolina Beach to begin repairs at town marina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A grant and additional funds donated for a sum of $3.8 million has been secured for the Carolina Beach Marina’s repairs to begin.

Evans and Sons Contracting has been slated to complete the Carolina Beach Marina Revitalization Project, set to be completed by June 2024.

The project comprises two phases: Phase 1 will begin construction on the south end of the docks and its adjacent parking area in April 2022; while, Phase 2 will focus on the east side docks.

Expected renovations include “new steel sheet pile ‘anchored’ bulkhead wall, floating docks, mooring piles, an elevated walkway, access piers, pavement, and other additions”, according to a press release from the Town of Carolina Beach.

To learn more about the project, visit Carolina Beach’s website here.

