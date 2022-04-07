Senior Connect
Attorney General Josh Stein to launch Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner training program

(KEYC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein has partnered with the Southern Regional Area Health Education Center and other organizations to train 50 North Carolinian nurses for a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program.

The program will ensure hospitals across the state no longer have a shortage of SANE nurses and will be better equipped to aid sexual assault victims.

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are trained nurses that collect forensic and physical evidence for law enforcement while taking steps to treat victims without further traumatizing them and introduce them to resources to prevent STDs and unwanted pregnancies.

“This program is in partnership with the Eastern AHEC, NC Department of Justice, and NCSAKI to offer a comprehensive training curriculum and best practices needed to extend the resources available for victims of sexual assault within our local hospitals,” says Sheree Hayes, Administrator for Continuing Professional Development at Southern Regional AHEC, in a press release from Stein’s office.

