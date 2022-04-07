Attorney General Josh Stein calls on big banks to eliminate overdraft fees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) -Attorney General Josh Stein sent a letter that urges the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to drop overdraft bank fees by this summer in an attempt to aid vulnerable consumers.

Research that Stein cites indicates that $12.4 billion dollars was accumulated in overdraft fees as of 2020 and that 90 percent of those who paid three or more fees earned less than $50,000 a year. These fees often led to ruinous outcomes, particularly for communities of color that are nearly 1.5 to almost twice as likely to pay overdraft fees than white households.

“Attorney General Stein is joined in sending these letters by the attorneys general for California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii (along with the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection), Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington,” Josh Stein’s office statesdin a press release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.