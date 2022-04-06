Wrightsville Beach Brewery to host “Friend-raising” event with Alliance for Cape Fear Trees

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will hold a fundraising event with live music, tree seedling giveaways and more at the Wrightsville Beach Brewery on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

“This FREE event will feature Live Music, raffle prizes from local merchants, an educational table, tree seedlings giveaways and ACFT t-shirts will be available for purchase. Kick up your heels and hug the Big Oak Tree!” writes the ACTF in a release.

Every Airlie Amber Ale purchased during the event will donate $1 to the ACFT. You visit the Wrightsville Beach Brewery at 6201 Oleander Drive, and you can learn more about the ACTF on their website.

