WPD releases silver alert for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a silver alert for Howard Lee Brown III.

The notice describes Brown as 48 years old, 151 pounds with brown eyes and short black-grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a blackball cap. WPD notes that he has autism and departed on foot. The photo provided was not taken recently.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910 343-3609,” writes the WPD in a release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.