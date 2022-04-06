Work to improve Columbus County APS shelter continues

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continues to renovate the county’s animal shelter. The renovations are part of an ongoing effort by Sheriff Jody Greene since he was named manager of the shelter in January of 2021.

Greene says he is most excited about a new state-of-the-art kennel system he hopes will cut down on disease and help to keep animals healthy. He adds that he is impressed by his staff working to improve the shelter.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is our personnel out there,” Greene said. “Proper training, morale is up — you have to have people that want to be there, that’s the key thing.”

Greene adds that there are still challenges when it comes to bringing the shelter up to par with state regulations, but says donations from the community help.

“We’re a small county, but I want to thank all the citizens,” Greene said. “We get donations you just wouldn’t believe. Coming in on Monday mornings there will be bags of dog food stacked up at the door. So the community has helped us tremendously.”

To read more about the Columbus County Animal Shelter, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.