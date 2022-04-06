Wilmington shares progress on Bijou Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington shared an update on the Bijou Park renovations on Tuesday.

The park is located at 209 N Front Street between Grace and Chestnut Street. The city writes in a Facebook post:

“Crews have been hard at work, transforming the iconic downtown park into a signature open space we all can enjoy! Renovations to the park include contemporary landscape features, and upgrades to improve aesthetics, functionality, and safety. The project is expected to wrap by the end of April.”

