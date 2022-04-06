Wilmington blood drive at Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rotary Clubs of Wilmington are preparing their monthly blood drive to aid COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems by finding donors with COVID antibodies.

The drive is scheduled for April 20, May 18 and June 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at the Independence Mall JC Penny wing.

To learn more about donations, please call 207-692-7052.

