TOP DOG: Local little pup wins big in AKC Championships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At first glance, pictures posted on social media of Ann Perkins look like designer wear for a dog — it’s not. It’s all of what the Wilmington dog earned at the 2022 AKC National Agility Championships in Ocala, Florida.

Chiaki Ito, Miss Ann’s owner and trainer, never expected her baby to do so well.

“There’s a lot of distractions there you know for dogs, for people,” Ito says. “There’s a lot of pressure. I just wanted to see if we could get some clean runs and come home and I would have been happy but we finished 18th — a big surprise for us.”

It was a major accomplishment for a dog rescued from the streets.

“I found her on the street in front my office in Wilmington.”

That was five years ago. She was definitely not a champion dog.

“When I first got Ann, she was she was kind of crazy,” Ito says with a smile. “She was a flight risk. She was afraid of people. She was scared of dogs.”

So she took her to obedience classes. The trainer there recommended agility classes. Ito, an attorney, had never trained a dog in her life — much less agility.

“In agility speak — they call it my novice A dog — it’s the first dog that you’ve trained.”

It didn’t happen overnight. It took about two years.

“She trusted that I would give her treats.”

So how did Ann Perkins get her name? A friend actually named her after a character in the TV show, Parks and Rec.

“Ann Perkins is named after Rachita Jones character. I don’t know if you know the show but they talk about her ambiguous ethnicity and that’s how she ended up with the name Ann Perkins.”

Ito says there may be some dachshund, perhaps a little mix of chihuahua. And that’s okay for AKC purposes.

“In AKC, they have a breed called All American which is their euphemism for mutt.”

That mutt is now the recipient of the Master Agility Championship title. You have to do a standard run and a jumpers run all in the same day — 20 times.

“A standard run has all the contacts like the A-frame and the seesaw that you see and table and dog walk,” said Ito. “That’s the standard run. The jumpers run only has weaves, the polls and the tunnels.”

It’s Ann Perkins’ biggest award — literally. It’s major as most dogs fail to do it perfectly in the AKC championships. But it’s Ann Perkins. She’s good and she knows it.

“She’s a diva. She’s definitely a diva,” Ito says with a laugh.

