State of the Art / Art of the State exhibit to open at Cameron Art Museum

A man holds up an empty painting frame in front of him in one hand, and holds his painting of a...
An artist bringing work for the State of the Art / Art of the State exhibition(Chris Pilloton, Cape Fear Camera Club)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum will host the State of the Art / Art of the State exhibit from Saturday, April 9 to September 18.

Visitors can view the exhibition featuring 776 artists during museum hours, Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CAM members can preview the exhibition early on Friday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can learn more about museum passes and admission on the CAM website.

The exhibit was kicked off by a 24-hour art happening with artists from across the state bringing work to show at the exhibition. Curators such as Alejo Benedetti, Dr. Maia Nuku and Michael Rooks greeted artists as they dropped off their work at the museum.

Alejo Benedetti co-curated State of the Art 2020 and is an associate curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Dr. Maia Nuku works with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York as Curator of the Arts and creates research and art inspired by Polynesian traditions. Michael Rooks has curated for the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Contemporary Museum Honolulu and the Honolulu Academy of Arts.

