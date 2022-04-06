Senior Connect
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service storm survey team determined an EF-1 tornado touched down in Marion County during the severe weather outbreak Tuesday night and traveled into Horry County.

Information from NWS shows the tornado developed in an area north of Highway 378 and east of Highway 908 near Bay Road. The tornado then moved across Bay Road and caused damage to trees and some structures, according to NWS.

The tornado then tracked across the Little Pee Dee River and into western Horry County, where it weakened as it caused damage to trees and some structures as it moved across Gunters Island Road, the NWS stated. It moved across Pee Dee Road, where the tornado caused damage to a few homes before it dissipated near Luck Road.

The estimated peak winds were at 100 mph. The tornado traveled 5.4 miles and was 50 yards wide, according to the NWS.

No one was hurt during the tornado.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

