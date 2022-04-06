NC getting $176M for public transit, here’s how much your area is getting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than $176 million in federal funding is coming to North Carolina to support public transit.

The money is the result of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said the money will allow thousands of transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address their repair backlogs, modernize their fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis. More than $20 billion is going to agencies across the country.

Below is how the money will be distributed across North Carolina :

Wilmington, NC$ 3,783,606

Winston-Salem, NC$ 7,791,295

Asheville, NC$ 4,921,134

Greensboro, NC$ 7,848,346

Hickory, NC$ 2,798,441

The federal bill also allows for additional dollars to be invested in specific programs. Rural transit programs will be getting $839 million. The Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program was allocated $422 million. Transit programs run by tribal governments were allocated $45 million.

