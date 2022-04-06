Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC getting $176M for public transit, here’s how much your area is getting

More than $176 million in federal funding is coming to North Carolina to support public transit.
More than $176 million in federal funding is coming to North Carolina to support public transit.
By Judith Retana
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than $176 million in federal funding is coming to North Carolina to support public transit.

The money is the result of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said the money will allow thousands of transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address their repair backlogs, modernize their fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis. More than $20 billion is going to agencies across the country.

Below is how the money will be distributed across North Carolina :

Wilmington, NC$ 3,783,606

Winston-Salem, NC$ 7,791,295

Asheville, NC$ 4,921,134

Concord, NC$ 3,240,367

Durham, NC$ 11,617,044

Fayetteville, NC$ 5,298,359

Concord, NC$ 3,240,367

Durham, NC$ 11,617,044

Fayetteville, NC$ 5,298,359

Greensboro, NC$ 7,848,346

Hickory, NC$ 2,798,441

The federal bill also allows for additional dollars to be invested in specific programs. Rural transit programs will be getting $839 million. The Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program was allocated $422 million. Transit programs run by tribal governments were allocated $45 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon and later died, according to WPD
UPDATE: Wilmington police looking for car that was possibly involved in shooting
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in hospital parking lot
free public concerts will be held this summer at the Port City Marina in Wilmington NC
Port City Marina announces free summer concert series
Police responded to a fight in progress at around 7:12 p.m. to find one person starting fights...
Oak Island Police arrest person following a fight with shots fired

Latest News

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Check out what this Wilmington pup earned at the 2022 AKC National Agility Championships in...
TOP DOG: Local little pup wins big in AKC Championships
Columbus County Animal Protective Services
Work to improve Columbus County APS shelter continues
CFCC North Campus evacuated while sheriff’s office investigates suspicious item in vehicle
Deputies are investigating a suspicious object on CFCC North Campus
WPD releases silver alert for missing man
Silver alert issued for man with autism