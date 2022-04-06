Senior Connect
Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with killing her 8-year-old son in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Brittany Schmidt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Criminal charges have been officially filed against a Wisconsin-area mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son.

WBAY reports Natalia Hitchcock, 41, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said Natalia Hitchcock assaulted Oliver on March 30 at their apartment. He died two days later at a children’s hospital in Milwaukee due to his injuries.

“The children’s [Wisconsin] hospital makes miracles happen all the time, but couldn’t this time, unfortunately,” said SFPD Police Chief Eric Miller.

According to Miller, at least two officers wore body cameras, and the footage has been turned over to the District Attorney’s office.

The case has been handed to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, but Miller said this is a case that will never leave him.

“Because of the severity and nature of the victim. Yeah, none of us will forget,” Miller said.

Natalia Hitchcock appeared in court on Tuesday for the first time.

Miller said the second charge she is facing refers to another incident at the home that was something not reported to them previously.

“Many officers have kids that are either younger or older or in that same age group. It’s hard for them. We talked to doctors and staff; there was nothing else the officers could do,” Miller said.

Authorities said an autopsy on Oliver is scheduled for some time this week.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

