Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message

Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students.
By Chelsea Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher has resigned after writing a message encouraging LGBTQ students on his classroom board that read “You are free to be yourself with me.”

Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page, WKYT reports. It included a rainbow flag, a transgender flag and rainbow colors.

“You are free to be yourself with me. You matter,” the message read.

Some parents feel Morgan’s message was inappropriate, and others did not have an issue with it. Dozens in the community said they stand behind Morgan.

Morgan noted he resigned from Estill County Schools on his own recognizance.

“I still firmly believe more work needs to be done in Kentucky, especially in Eastern Kentucky, to ensure that more resources are provided to make sure all students feel safe, secure, and seen,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Estill County Board of Education is investigating.

Superintendent Jeff Saylor said he had no problem with the statement, explaining the district must meet the needs of all students and families. He said the main issue stemmed from a conversation that took place during class.

It’s not clear what that conversation entailed, but the superintendent said it was not related to academic standards.

In a statement, Saylor wrote, “Of course, there are times that conversations may vary from that day’s lesson plan, but these conversations went far beyond the music curriculum. It is my job to make sure that parents are not surprised by these types of situations.”

The Fairness Campaign, an organization that advocates against sexual orientation and gender discrimination, feels the district mishandled the situation.

“I would not be surprised at all if the school is sued,” said Chris Hartman with the Fairness Campaign.

Hartman said talking about LGBTQ issues in the classroom could help students who may be struggling.

“We know that the rates of suicide, self-harm, depression, and isolation among LGBTQ kids is astronomically high,” Hartman said.

In his statement, Saylor said school counselors have been trained to offer support to students dealing with difficult circumstances.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in hospital parking lot
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon and later died, according to WPD
UPDATE: Wilmington police looking for car that was possibly involved in shooting
Deputies cleared Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus while the New Hanover County...
UPDATE: Investigators determine suspicious item in vehicle at CFCC North Campus is a film prop
User submitted photo of a multistory structure fire on Figure Eight Island
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island

Latest News

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer testifies against mentor at Capitol riot trial
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson approved as first Black female Supreme Court justice
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
Gustavus Nursing Program Expansion
Attorney General Josh Stein to launch Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner training program.