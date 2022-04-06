Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kit Kat debuts blueberry muffin flavor for limited time

Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.
Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.(Hershey)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kit Kat fans are getting a new flavor inspired by a classic baked good without even turning on an oven.

The Hershey Company unveiled its limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor on Wednesday.

This new flavor creation is a blueberry muffin-flavored creme with tastes of fresh and cooked blueberries, plus a cake batter-like muffin flavor with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar, according to Hershey.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites. It has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

The blueberry muffin flavor becomes the latest in the brand’s growing portfolio of flavors. Hershey has previously released Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate, Thins Hazelnut and Lemon Crisp flavors.

Hershey representatives said the blueberry muffin flavor would be available nationwide at retailers starting this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon and later died, according to WPD
UPDATE: Wilmington police looking for car that was possibly involved in shooting
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in hospital parking lot
free public concerts will be held this summer at the Port City Marina in Wilmington NC
Port City Marina announces free summer concert series
Police responded to a fight in progress at around 7:12 p.m. to find one person starting fights...
Oak Island Police arrest person following a fight with shots fired

Latest News

The company that owns Cash App reported a data breach which could have affected 8 million app...
Cash App data breach could have affected over 8 million users
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit
The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado caused damage in Marion County.
NWS: Tornado touched down in Marion County, traveled into Horry County
Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in Jan. 6 probe
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19