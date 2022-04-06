Humpback whale washes ashore at Masonboro Island

MASONBORO ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re heading out to Masonboro Island anytime soon, there’s an unusual sight to see. A young humpback whale recently washed ashore there.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Network says it’s probably been dead for several weeks. While it’s something to see, marine experts warn that the fluids draining into the water from the decomposing animal sends a strong signal to sharks, birds and other marine life that rely on this type of event for food.

Marine mammals are protected by federal law even after they die, so if the smell isn’t enough of a deterrent, don’t try to take any of the whale home with you because it’s against the law.

