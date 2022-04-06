First Lady Kristin Cooper among recipients of UNCW’s Razor Walker Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Watson School of Education presented the 2022 Razor Walker Awards Tuesday night. Among the recipients was North Carolina’s First Lady, Kristin Cooper.

Governor Cooper joined his wife at the awards ceremony that was held at the Burney Center on the UNCW campus. The awards are presented to individuals and organizations that support education, government, business and youth. The name was derived from the razor’s edge recipients walk as advocates.

Mrs. Cooper, who is an attorney, is a strong advocate for children and education in her role as North Carolina’s first lady.

“You know our state was built on its strong educational system,” Mrs. Cooper said. “It’s made all of us who we are and it is something that we’ve known for generations. And I don’t think there is anything more important than educating our children and that’s what this school here does and that’s what the award is about.”

According to the news release, Mrs. Cooper was presented the award for her public service work with children.

Kristin Cooper, First Lady of North Carolina, uses her voice and platform to champion children’s well-being. She is primarily focused on the issues of foster care, child abuse and neglect, childhood hunger, early childhood development and literacy, and children’s access to the arts and nature for health and wellness. She has served as Guardian ad Litem for foster children in Wake County since 2003. Mrs. Cooper has worked with SmartStart and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to provide books for young children. She has partnered with No Kid Hungry to expand school breakfast in 10 school districts.

The other honorees of the 2022 Razor Walker Awards were Wilmington Health Access for Teens of Coastal Horizons, Inc., Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, and Major General Joseph A. McNeil (Ret).

