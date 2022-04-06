First Alert Forecast: lingering storm chances then turning chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a rainy, gusty, and thundery Tuesday evening, leftover energy will fuel lingering shower and locally heavy storm chances for the Cape Fear Region. The chances of rain and storms are 40% Wednesday night and Thursday. Chances will quickly shrink to near zero Thursday evening and dry skies will rule through Azalea Festival weekend. Highs will fall from the lower 80s Thursday to middle 60s this weekend. Expect some chilly 40s and even a few upper 30s for lows.

After a bumpy Tuesday evening in SE NC, more showers and storms could impact SE NC this evening and overnight. Storms developing in GA/SC could roll into the area late tonight. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/KMPsbNiU6t — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 6, 2022

