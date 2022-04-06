Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: lingering storm chances then turning chilly

By Eric Davis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a rainy, gusty, and thundery Tuesday evening, leftover energy will fuel lingering shower and locally heavy storm chances for the Cape Fear Region. The chances of rain and storms are 40% Wednesday night and Thursday. Chances will quickly shrink to near zero Thursday evening and dry skies will rule through Azalea Festival weekend. Highs will fall from the lower 80s Thursday to middle 60s this weekend. Expect some chilly 40s and even a few upper 30s for lows.

See details, including a chilly change, in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

