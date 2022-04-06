Senior Connect
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office opens new eastern division building

By Zach Solon
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office covers one of the largest counties in North Carolina in terms of square miles. Now, they have a new location to help them respond faster to incidents on the eastern side of the county.

This week, the Sheriff’s Office officially opened a new eastern division building at the site of the fieldhouse of the now-empty Acme Delco Middle School.

“This is a great benefit for the citizens as it will aid the Sheriffs Office in providing a better quality of service to this area with response times and just being involved in the community,” said Sheriff Jody Greene.

The location of the new hub on Delco School Road will also benefit other areas that District Attorney Jon David says are in need of a stronger law enforcement presence.

“This is pretty much the point where three counties come together,” David said. “And when you think about the fact that the courthouses are in Bolivia and Elizabethtown and Whiteville, we consider that the resources to this area of the county can sometimes be difficult.”

At a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Greene and David were joined by county and state representatives who helped the project come to life after years of planning.

“For too long, this area of the county has been so far from Whiteville that they haven’t had the police presence that I think they so need and deserve,” said David.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the eastern division building will be a work site for patrol teams, detectives, and troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“The deterrent value of having police presence cannot be overstated,” David said.

David cited the recent double murder in Northwest in Brunswick County as a reason more than once county can benefit from the new eastern division building.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

