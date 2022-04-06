UPDATE: Investigators determine suspicious item in vehicle at CFCC North Campus is a film prop
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An explosives ordinance team brought in to investigate a suspicious object seen in a vehicle at the Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus disrupted the item and determined it was a student’s film prop.
Deputies cleared CFCC’s North Campus late Wednesday afternoon while the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspicious object.
According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, a deputy spotted a vehicle with its door left open in the college’s parking lot. The deputy then spotted the suspicious object in the vehicle.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.