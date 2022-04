WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has declared 32-year-old Oscar Agustin Castro Ramirez missing as of April 5, last seen at 814 Kings Grant Road.

He is 5′6 and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and a beard. He also has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 910-798-4498 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.