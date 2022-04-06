Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Strawberry Salad for Spring

By Corey Preece
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With spring here and the Azalea Festival upon us, it’s a great time to enjoy all the beauty the season has to offer with family and friends. And that means indulging in clean and fresh eats, straight from the garden.

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the GLOW Academy returns to the WECT Kitchen for another edition of Cape Fear Cooking, and brings along one of her favorite salad recipes...that is perfect for spring.

Her “Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing” is both easy and delicious, and is sure to please for a simple lunch or a garden party. Enjoy!

Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing Recipe:

Ingredients:

Spring Mix - 2 cups

Strawberries - 1 cup, sliced

Feta Cheese - ¼ cup

Almond, toasted - ¼ cup

Olive Oil - 1 Tbsp

White Balsamic - 1 tsp

Poppy Seeds - 1 tsp

Paprika, smoked - ½ tsp

Onion Powder - ¼ tsp

Instructions:

1. Place spring mix in a large mixing bowl.

2. Add the strawberries, feta cheese and toasted almonds, set aside.

3. In a jar, combine the olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, smoked paprika and onion powder, close jar tightly and shake to mix.

4. Dress the salad, toss gently to mix.

5. Serve immediately with freshly ground pepper.

