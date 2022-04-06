Senior Connect
Cape Fear Community College hosts career fair

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 50 employers took part in a career fair hosted Wednesday by Cape Fear Community College.

The event took place at Union Station in downtown Wilmington.

Among the companies taking part were Novant Health, Corning, and Pender County.

“I’m just looking for something to support my son. They got a lot of good stuff out here, man. A lot of state jobs, a lot of government jobs. They got a lot of stuff out here,” said Javon Parker.

