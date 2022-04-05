UPDATE: Wilmington police looking for car that was possibly involved in shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are looking for the vehicle pictured below as it may have been involved in the shooting that took place on N. 11th Street Tuesday.

The man who was shot in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon has died from his injuries.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts died after being taken to the hospital.

Officials say the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of N. 11th Street.

In July 2020, Delts was shot in another high-profile incident that happened in broad daylight on Carolina Beach Road. Someone in a car traveling northbound near the intersection of Matteo Drive opened fire on the car Delts was riding in. Delts was injured. A 15-year-old in the car with him was killed.

The shooting shutdown the road, and stray bullets hit other cars and a nearby apartment building. Three people were arrested in connection to that shooting, which terrified witnesses on the road nearby.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan. It appears to be missing the front bumper and has damage to the passenger side door. (WPD)

Anyone with information on the shooting Tuesday is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public also can use the Tip 411 app.

