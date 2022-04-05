Work planned for N. Olde Towne Wyne in Belville

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will be begin doing light patchwork and making repairs on N. Olde Towne Wynd in Belville this week weather permitting, according to town officials.

“S. Olde Towne Wynd may be temporarily closed for a brief period of time,” the town stated in a news release. “Signs will be posted and a flagman will be staged at the entrance of the road. You will be provided with instructions for ingress and egress. Please follow these instructions carefully so that you will avoid damage to your vehicles and to the surface of the road.”

