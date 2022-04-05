Senior Connect
Pastor from Ukraine visits Wilmington, calls for prayers and peace

By Zach Solon
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ruslan Antonov arrived in the United States just hours before his home country was invaded by Russian forces. Antonov came to join his family in the U.S. after an invitation by their friends in Indiana.

Antonov has watched over the last several weeks as his church in Zhytomyr, about 100 miles outside of Kyiv, has been turned into a shelter for those in Ukraine who have left their homes but are unable to travel out of the country.

“In the beginning people were scared because they did not expect, they did not believe,” Antonov said. “Especially when they saw that when our soldiers were able to stand to defend, so, yes it encouraged Ukrainian people that with God’s help we are able to stand, we are able to defend.”

Since arriving in the United States, Antonov has traveled parts of the country calling for prayers, peace, and help for the people of Ukraine. He plans to do the same in Wilmington, joined by his friends who he knows from their frequent mission trips to Ukraine.

Antonov does not know if he will be able to return to Ukraine anytime soon, but hopes the war will come to a peaceful end.

“It’s really very difficult time to plan something,” Antonov said, “I know that when the war is over there will be enormous need and enormous opportunity to help Ukraine to rebuild our country in our land.”

