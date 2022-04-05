Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

National Work Zone Memorial unveiled

On April 5, the North Carolina’s Work Zone Awareness Week started off with the reveal of the...
On April 5, the North Carolina’s Work Zone Awareness Week started off with the reveal of the new National Work Zone Memorial, located at the Northampton County Welcome Center on Interstate 95.(KOLN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - On April 5, the North Carolina’s Work Zone Awareness Week started off with the reveal of the new National Work Zone Memorial, located at the Northampton County Welcome Center on Interstate 95.

The memorial commemorates 37 N.C. Department of Transportation employees who died in state work zones since 1979. The NCDOT accounted for more than 6,200 work zone crashes in the previous year alone due to distracted driving and speeding.

“We must call attention to these simple actions - slowing down, buckling up and paying attention - that we can all take to prevent tragic outcomes in work zones,” urges Mark Ezzell, the director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The National Work Zone Memorial is on display from April 5 to April 7, and National Work Zone Awareness Week begins on April 11-15.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in hospital parking lot
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon and later died, according to WPD
UPDATE: Wilmington police looking for car that was possibly involved in shooting
Deputies cleared Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus while the New Hanover County...
UPDATE: Investigators determine suspicious item in vehicle at CFCC North Campus is a film prop
User submitted photo of a multistory structure fire on Figure Eight Island
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island

Latest News

Gustavus Nursing Program Expansion
Attorney General Josh Stein to launch Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner training program.
Edward Devenish is accused of shooting and killing his son, Justin Devenish, according to a...
BCSO arrests man for alleged murder of son in Supply
New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-story structure fire on Figure Eight Island...
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County celebrates “National County Government Month”
Truist, the sixth largest bank in the country and a dominant banking force in the South, is...
Attorney General Josh Stein calls on big banks to eliminate overdraft fees.