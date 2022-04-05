National Work Zone Memorial unveiled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - On April 5, the North Carolina’s Work Zone Awareness Week started off with the reveal of the new National Work Zone Memorial, located at the Northampton County Welcome Center on Interstate 95.

The memorial commemorates 37 N.C. Department of Transportation employees who died in state work zones since 1979. The NCDOT accounted for more than 6,200 work zone crashes in the previous year alone due to distracted driving and speeding.

“We must call attention to these simple actions - slowing down, buckling up and paying attention - that we can all take to prevent tragic outcomes in work zones,” urges Mark Ezzell, the director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The National Work Zone Memorial is on display from April 5 to April 7, and National Work Zone Awareness Week begins on April 11-15.

